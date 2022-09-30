Renu Desai All Set To Return With Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao

Renu Desai, who bid goodbye to the Telugu film industry after Pawan Kalyan’s Johnny (2003), is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Ravi Teja’s pan-Indian film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actress will star in a Telugu film after a gap of 18 long years. Welcoming the Badri actress on board, the makers revealed her character name in the upcoming film by unveiling her first look.

Along with sharing an announcement video on Twitter, the makers wrote, “Team #TigerNageswaraRao welcomes #RenuDesai back to the big screens after 18 years The much-loved actress will be seen as ‘Hemalatha Lavanam’ -https://youtu.be/11yNdonG74Y ."

Advertisement

This Ravi Teja-starrer is a biopic of the notorious thief, Tiger, from Stuartpuram, a village located in Andhra Pradesh. Renu Desai will be seen essaying a crucial role as Hemalatha Lavanam in Tiger Nageswara Rao. Hemalatha was a writer, as well as a social worker, who fought against untouchability in society. In the character introduction video released by the makers on Thursday, Renu Desai is seen walking on the road at night, accompanied by two other women, in a white saree.

Alongside Ravi Teja and Renu Desai, the upcoming crime actioner also stars Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj in prominent roles. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is backed by Abhishek Agarwal while it is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

As far as the technical crew goes, the makers roped in R Madhie to helm the cinematography of Tiger Nageswara Rao and GV Prakash Kumar to compose the film’s background score. This Vamsee directorial will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. However, the release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Renu Desai made her acting debut in Telugu cinema back in 2000 with Pawan Kalyan’s Badri. The actors fell in love after working with each other and tied the knot in 2009. However, they parted ways in 2012 and are parents of two children – Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here