Renu Desai’s Take on 'Searching For Soulmate' in Latest Insta Reel Goes Viral

Pawan Kalyan is one of the noted actors of the South cine industry. Apart from his movies and acting talent, his personal life has been just as talked about. Pawan and his relationship with his ex-wife Renu Desai created a buzz all over social media. The couple tied their knot in 2009 and are parents of two children Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

The duo parted company in 2012. Recently, Renu became the talk of the town because of her latest Instagram post. The actress, who is currently living with her two kids and is in Scotland, shared a reel on Instagram in which she is seen enjoying herself with the wind in her hair. But what caught everyone’s attention was Renu’s caption on the post which led to speculations about her second marriage. The actress wrote, “We go searching for a soulmate even before we have found ourselves. Need to find ourselves before we go searching for someone else."

Watch the video here:

The post became viral on social media in no time. Netizens bombarded it with comments, red hearts, and fire emojis. One of them wrote, “Seeing you happy is another level of happiness." Another said, “You Looking, gorgeous madam." “Natural Beauty," wrote another user. Overall the video received 160k views on Instagram.

Renu, who is currently in Scotland, also treated fans with some more videos. In another video, the actress is seen sitting in the greenery of nature. Sharing the clip she wrote, “So much peace and lots of sunsets." Seeing the reel fans showered heart emojis. The post received 51.7 k views.

On the work front, Renu Desai is a former model and actress. Before entering the Telugu films, Desai was a model and appeared in the music video of Shankar Mahadevan song Breathless. She made her acting debut in the year 2000 with the romantic action film Badri directed by Puri Jagannadh, featuring her ex-husband Pawan Kalyan. She has also been part of many popular films like Johnny and James Pandu.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is now married to Anna Lezhneva. She is his third wife.

