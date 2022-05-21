Renuka Panwar’s Latest Song Dekh Le Mera Tora Takes The Internet By Storm

Renuka Panwar is one of the prominent names in the Haryanvi music industry. Every time, her new song comes up, the audience gets excited and makes it a super hit. Yesterday, RangTaal Records released a new song by Renuka, ‘Dekh Le Mera Tora’ on their official YouTube channel. The peppy number is getting a great response from the audience and is making them groove to its beats. Just like Renuka’s every other track, this song also has an authentic Haryanvi flavour to it.

Advertisement

The makers have first released the lyrical version with a short glimpse from the music video. Renuka Panwar has collaborated with the singer UK Haryanvi for this number. It has been produced by Priyanka Dutt and features Sakshi Dhama and Shantanu Shishodia. The lyrics are penned by Sandeep and the beautiful composition is of Gaurav Panchal.

The song opens with Sakshi and Shantanu clashing with each other and starting a beautiful love story. It further shows how the love blooms between the two. The viewers are reacting with praises. While some called it an ‘awesome song’, others wrote, it ‘superhit’.

As it’s been only a day since the song’s release, it’ll be interesting to see whether this will be added to the Haryanvi playlist just like other songs of Renuka.

Meanwhile, Renuka is known to be one of the top-rated singers in the industry and has achieved a lot of fame in just a few years. Renuka’s last song ‘Duja Biyah’ written by Khalifa has broken the internet by garnering more than 15 lakh views in just four days, The song was released by T-series Haryanvi and is impressing the audience ever since its release. Apart from this, Renuka has also given a number of super hit songs to the Haryanvi industry including 52 Gaj Ka daman, Chatak Matak, Kabootar, and Bhaga Aala.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.