Renuka Shahane Reveals Her Family Warned Marriage With Ashutosh Rana Won’t Last Long

Renuka Shahane got married to Ashutosh Rana in 2001.

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 18:41 IST

Mumbai, India

She recently made a revelation about her marital life, which is creating buzz on social media.
Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane are one of the most popular couples in the Hindi film industry. The duo tied the knot in 2001. The couple is leading a happy marital life. The couple has two sons, Shouryaman and Satyendra. However, Renuka Sahane’s family was initially not convinced about her marriage with Ashutosh Rana.

She recently made a revelation about her marital life, which is creating buzz on social media. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Renuka revealed that her close friends and relatives once said that her marriage with Ashutosh Rana would not last even for a month. All were apprehensive of the marriage as Ashutosh’s family background was completely different. While Renuka was from Maharashtra, Ashutosh was a resident of a small village in Madhya Pradesh. His family was also very big. Renuka’s family members were worried about whether she would be able to adapt to their culture or not, the actress stated.

As this was Renuka Shahane’s second marriage, she had to be very careful before getting married to Ashutosh Rana. Renuka thought her second marriage was a gamble. She disclosed that she was not sure whether this marriage would last or not.

Later, Renuka got married to Ashutosh Rana in 2001. Both are seen complimenting each other from time to time. After marriage, Renuka adapted all the customs and traditions of Ashutosh’s family. She had learnt a lot from her first marriage. That’s why it took her little time to get along with Ashutosh and his family.

However, Renuka and Ashutosh have proven all speculations wrong and the couple is leading a happy married life for more than two decades.

Before Ashutosh, Renuka was married to Vijay Kenkare. He is a famous writer and director in the Marathi film industry. Vijay and Renuka’s relationship did not last long. Both got divorced soon after their marriage. Several reports claimed that Vijay did not want Renuka to work anywhere other than the Marathi film industry. Some reports also claimed that Vijay’s arrogance led to several arguments between the two.

first published: February 06, 2023, 18:41 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 18:41 IST
