Malayalam filmmaker B Unnikrishnan recently weighed in on reports that cinema organisations have banned audience feedback in theatres. The director termed this as wholly untrue. He claimed to Reporter TV that this information which has been spreading — that no one from the public would be asked how they liked Christopher, which included his photograph — was false and had been produced by someone to discredit his film. Social media is already buzzing with the report that Cinema Sanggathan has forbidden audience opinion, including media channels, in the cinemas for the films launched this week.

“Theatre Owners Association or FEFKE have not made any such announcement. This news is spreading with only two days left for the release of my film Christopher," he said. Unnikrishnan stated that this news was fabricated by someone to defame Christopher, and that a complaint has been lodged with the cyber police.

Advertisement

Christopher is directed by Unnikrishnan, with Mammootty in the lead. The film has three actresses, namely Amala Paul, Sneha and Aishwarya Lekshmi. South Indian actor Vinay Rai also plays an important role in the film. Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Jinu Abraham, Vineetakoshi and Vasanthi are also playing crucial roles in the film. Its screenplay has been penned by Udayakrishna. The cinematography is done by Faiz Siddique.

The film will hit the theatres tomorrow, on February 9.

Mammootty plays a cop in the action thriller. He recently spoke to the media about his part in the film. “You will not see me wearing the uniform too much, but Christopher is a police character", said Mammootty. “I’ve taken on a lot of cop characters in different movies and I have tried to make each one distinctive since every police officer has his own thoughts and viewpoints. That is what I drew from to portray these people. In this movie, Christopher also has a backstory and a quest. He faces a number of obstacles as well as several opposing forces. All of them come and go in this movie."

Read all the Latest Movies News here