Republic Day 2022: From Lagaan, Border to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Patriotic Films to Binge-watch on January 26

>Republic Day 2022: We often hear stories about India’s freedom fighters and the leaders associated with independence and wars. Thankfully, movies and books have been another great source to learn about India’s freedom struggle. Over decades, Bollywood has come up with blockbuster films on patriotism that send shivers down the spine. Take a look at 5 such patriotic films to binge-watch this Republic Day!

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

A member of the Hindustan Republican Association, Bhagat Singh was a Freedom Fighter who fought for India’s Independence. The biographical film The Legend of Bhagat Singh was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role amongst others. The film garnered positive reviews and went on to win National Awards too.

Border

Based on true events that unfolded during the Battle of Longewala at the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film Border was directed by JP Dutta. This film was considered to be Dutta’s dream project. It starred an ensemble cast of actors Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu and Pooja Bhatt headlined the female cast.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Another film that will make you proud of your country and fill your heart with pride is Uri: The Surgical Strike. Emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, the film featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal. The award-winning film was directed by Aditya Dhar.

Rang De Basanti

Featuring actors Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor amongst others, Rang De Basanti became the country’s highest-grossing film in its opening weekend itself. Breaking all box-office records in the country, it was also released on Republic Day in 2006.

Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The epic-musical sports film featured Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles. The film was set in 1893, during the Victorian period of India’s British Raj. The film also won International awards at several film festivals.

