Republic Day 2022: From Tejas to Prithviraj, Upcoming Patriotic Movies and Web Series

>Republic Day 2022: India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26. Over the years, we have seen some brilliant patriotic movies like Lagaan, Swades, Rang De Basanti and many more. And in the coming time, we are likely to witness more of such cinema. One this occasion, we have compiled a list of upcoming patriotic movies and web series for you.

Tejas

RSVP’s upcoming military film, Tejas, is the narrative of a courageous fighter pilot. The role will be portrayed by Kangana Ranaut, and the film will show how women continue to discover their tremendous and unexplored potential. The movie, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, is expected to release later this year.

Major

Major is an upcoming Indian biographical action film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. It is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film was shot concurrently in Telugu and Hindi before being dubbed into Malayalam. The film depicts how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan rescued countless hostages before being killed by terrorists at Mumbai’s Taj Palace Hotel on November 26, 2008. The film will be released on February 11, 2022.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj is a 2022 Bollywood biographical-historical drama directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood play prominent roles in the film. Akshay Kumar plays the titular heroic warrior who battled courageously against the cruel invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Delhi Crime Season 2

Delhi Crime is one of the best offerings from Netflix in India. Season one was based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Now, the Emmy-winning show will return for another, and the emphasis will be on a new crime.

Rudra

The new series from Hotstar is a crime thriller, and Ajay Devgan will make his OTT debut.

“Rudra – The Edge of Darkness" is a criminal drama series that is a remake of Idris Elba’s well-known British series “Luther."

