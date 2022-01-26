Republic Day 2022: Maa Tujhe Salaam to Teri Mitti, Bollywood Patriotic Songs to Listen to on Gantantra Diwas

>Republic Day 2022: Republic Day marks the occasion on which India’s Constitution came to effect. Adopted November 26, 1949, the Constitution of India became enforceable on January 26, 1950. Observed as a National Holiday, citizens of India celebrate this day with a flag hoisting ceremony followed by functions held at societies, schools and colleges. Several patriotic songs remind us of our golden past and the sacrifices made by our ancestors. Take a look at the top 5 patriotic songs to listen to on Republic Day.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka

Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Balbir, the song Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka is from the film Naya Daur. This song is played at almost every function celebrated on Republic or Independence Day. The social drama became the highest-grossing film of the time.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

From the film Swades, the song Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera was sung by AR Rahman. The film is now considered a classic cult of Hindi Cinema and is regarded as one of the best performances of Shah Rukh Khan. This film was also released on Republic Day.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Maa Tujhe Salaam released in 2002 and gained immense popularity for its titular song. The film starred Sunny Deol, Tabu and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. It followed the story of an Indian military officer who aborted a terrorist mission at India’s Border.

Tere Mitti

Tere Mitti is sung by B Praak who won the Best Male Playback Singer for the track at the 67th National Films Awards. The song itself gives one a lump in the throat making them proud of the leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country. The song is from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.

Ae Watan

Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan’s Ae Watan is another patriotic song to listen to. From Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s film Raazi, the drama thriller follows the story of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer to seek revenge from them and inform Indian officers about their whereabouts.

What songs are you listening to this Republic Day?

