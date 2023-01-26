Women in our films have come a long way from being the ‘abla naari’ to the woman of substance who fights for her rights, dignity, and self-esteem, speaks out against injustice, and rebels, when required. Here’s taking a look at 5 such women centric films, this Republic Day.

1.Rakul Preet Singh - Chhatriwali

A slice of life film set in Haryana, Chhatriwali is headlined by Rakul Preet Singh who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik and Dolly Ahaluwalia and released on 20th January 2023 on ZEE5.

2.Alia Bhatt - Raazi

The film is based on a novel ‘Calling Sehmat,’ which narrates the story of an Indian spy named Sehmat. The film is a true story of a RAW spy who marries the son of a Pakistani Brigadier to obtain information prior to the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The star cast of the movie were Aila Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan and Rajit Kapur. It released on 11th May 2018. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Kriti Sanon - Mimi

The movie Mimi is a comedy-drama starring actor Kriti Sanon, she reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate for a couple because she has big dreams but no way to realize them. However, when issues begin to surface, she must make difficult choices. The cast for this fun-loving movie includes Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Phathak and Sai Tamhankar. It got released in 30th July 2021 on Netflix.

4. Rani Mukherji - Mardani 2

Mardaani 2 was well-received critically and commercially since it was hailed for shattering gender stereotypes and presenting a powerful female police officer leading the film. The story revolves around women who are brutally raped and murdered by Sunny, a psychopath working for a politician, who leaves behind a trail of battered bodies. However, SP Shivani Roy promises to capture and prosecute him. The cast of the film included Rani Mukherji, Vishal Jethwa and Jissu Sengupta, and was released in 13th December 2019.

5.Janhvi Kapoor - Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena, an ambitious young girl, is drawn to the idea of living in a cockpit and wants to become a pilot. She fulfills her dream and serves her country in the Kargil War, despite reservations. It’s a biopic that told the remarkable story of the first female combat pilot in a totally engaging and exhilarating manner and moved lives. The cast for the film was Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh it was released on 12th August 2020.

