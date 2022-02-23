Reshma Shinde's Latest Reel is About Why 'Indian Girlfriend' Fails to Reply; It's Hilarious

Popular Marathi actor Reshma Shinde has shared a hilarious Instagram reel in which she is seen delivering dialogue in the style of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise character. The actor looks at the camera and says, “You thought it was an attitude when I didn’t reply? I was washing utensils." She then dabs her face with the border of her saree.

Advertisement

While initially Pushpa’s song Oo Antava played in the background, funny laughter was heard as the clip ended. Sharing the reel, the actor wrote in the caption, “Indian girlfriend be like". Fans, meanwhile, have filled this clip with likes and comments. Posted two days ago, the video has already received 27,000 likes. One of the users has commented, “I like this Pushpa. My most favourite and extremely beautiful actress", another one said, “So so cute".

A third user wrote “Nice mam". Reshma can be seen wearing an elegant blue and white saree with some oxygenated jewellery. The actor has tied her hair in a bun and has completed her look with light makeup and a small Bindi. This is not the first time Reshma has shared such content. She keeps sharing reels, videos and pictures to entertain her fans.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun was released in December last year and it turned out to be a huge hit. It was released in multiple languages and fans all over the country have followed Allu’s unique style in the film. The second part of this film is expected to release at the end of this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.