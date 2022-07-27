Reshma Tipnis to Reprise Her Role of Vijaya Rajadhyaksh in Marathi Show Aboli

Reshma Tipnis ticks all the boxes right when it comes to essaying Vijaya Rajadhyaksh’s character in the Marathi show Aboli. After shooting for some time, she took a break from the show. Now, there is good news for her fans. She will be returning to the serial and will reprise her character of Vijaya Rajadhyaksh. This information was conveyed on Instagram.

The current track on Aboli shows Soham’s murder. The investigation of his killer is underway. Ankush and Aboli have been arrested based on suspicion. The serial is going to see a brilliant twist with the entry of Vijaya. Will Vijaya save Ankush and Aboli from this case? Or will there be a different shade to her character now? These questions will be answered in upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

Apart from Aboli, Reshma has also made an entry in Punyashlok Ahilyabai wherein she is essaying the role of Dwarkabai Holkar. Punyashlok Ahilyabai started on a promising note but soon the audience lost interest due to a lot of overacting and distortions in history. Cinematography and excessively loud background music were also criticised. Despite the criticism, Reshma has struck a chord with the audience and viewers have started loving her character.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tuffnut10/2890873447102079972/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tuffnut10/2890985179602659148/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tuffnut10/2890985252323418676/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tuffnut10/2891016001772733935/

Besides this serial, Reshma plays a pivotal role in Brij Ke Gopal as well. She impressed the audience with her acting here as well.

Advertisement

In addition to serials, Reshma remains busy with a lot of films. She was seen in the film Lochya Zaala Re wherein she essayed Ruby’s character. Lochya Zaala Re narrated the story of Aditya Ghorpade who lives on rent in London. He gets a monthly stipend increased from his uncle by saying that he is married.

The twist in the story comes when his uncle decides to visit home. Lochya Zaala Re was heavily criticised for the poor storyline, dialogues, editing, direction etc.

Lochya Zaala Re was bankrolled by Ideas The Entertainment Company and Mumbai Movie Studios.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here