'Respect Jimin' Trends as BTS Singer Doesn't Receive Proper Credits for Vibe With BIGBANG's Taeyang

BTS member Park Jimin recently collaborated for the track Vibe with BIGBANG member Taeyang. However, Bangtan ARMYs are upset after the singer did not receive proper credits for the song on Spotify. The fans of the biggest K-pop band took to Twitter to trend ‘Blacklabel Respect Jimin’ and pointed out that the song on their platform comes under only Taeyang’s name. One ARMY wrote, “Hello @THEBLACKLABEL, we noticed Jimin is not completely credited on all versions of “VIBE" on Spotify, also the song is still not yet in some countries like Caribbean States. please fix this as soon as possible. Thank you." Another user wrote, “BLACKLABEL credit BTS JIMIN for “VIBE" & please make the song available under his Spotify profile,are 2 versions which doesn’t properly credit him. It’s affecting his monthly listeners, top artist position. RESPECT JIMIN’S WORK"

Another comment read, “this is actually so cheap of them. they not only taking jimin out of the credits for vibe; a song he has composed but also have pushed a sound without jimin as credit on tiktok as well #BlacklabelCreditJimin

WE LOVE YOU JIMIN BLACKLABEL RESPECT JIMIN"

Meanwhile, Vibe, which was released on Friday, marked Jimin’s first collab with BIGBANG member Taeyang. The song has become an instant hit among V.I.P. (BIGBANG fandom) and ARMY (BTS fandom) the moment it was released, with fans sharing their favourite portions of the song.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Taeyang revealed that THE BLACK LABEL’s co-founder Teddy Park played a vital role in bringing the singers together. “Teddy mentioned in passing that he thought people would really enjoy it if I got together with Jimin to collaborate on a great song. That really stuck with me and I thought it was a great idea, so I always had it in mind," he said.

