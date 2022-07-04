Resul Pookutty Gets Flak for Calling Ram Charan- Jr. NTR's Film RRR 'Gay Love Story' and Alia Bhatt a 'Prop'

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt starrer RRR emerged as one of the most successful movies in the post-pandemic era. However, it appears that Academy Award winner and sound designer Resul Pookutty did not like the SS Rajamouli directorial. Recently, he took to Twitter to call the blockbuster actioner a ‘gay love story’, leaving the internet furious.

It so happened that actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj openly criticised RRR calling it a ‘garbage’ movie on Sunday, July 3. Sound designer Resul Pookutty joined the bandwagon and responded to Bharadwaj’s tweet by calling the movie ‘a gay love story”. This did not go down well with a section of the internet that took to the micro-blogging site to defend the movie.

While many expressed that they did not expect such a comment coming from an Academy Award winner, others reprimanded him for involving the LGBTQ community as a troll comment. “There is no shame & harm even if it's that kind of story #LGBT. Did not expect such low comments from an Oscar award winner. Respect should be given to the profession irrespective of its language & even if it does not satisfy us (sic),” wrote a Twitterati.

The tweet war did not just end there. Resul Pookutty also had something to say about actor Alia Bhatt who had limited screen time in the movie. According to him, the Student of The Year fame star was merely used as a ‘prop’ to promote the movie. In another tweet, he wrote, “and @alia08 is a prop in that film”.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt, the actioner also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of two revolutionaries and soul brothers who turn enemies only to come together to fight for their country against British oppression.

Upon its release on March 25, 2022, RRR became a massive hit with its gross collection surpassing Rs 1000 crores. After its successful theatrical run, RRR began streaming on the OTT platform Netflix and ZEE5.

