Revealed: Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan's Diet and Fitness Routine

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARTIK AARYAN: Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood’s fittest actors. However, the actor did not achieve his enviable physique and six-pack abs overnight. He works extremely hard for it, keeping a close eye on his workout and, especially, his diet. On November 22, the Bollywood actor turns a year older. To mark his 32nd, read on to know how Kartik keeps himself fit and also what he eats in a day.

Kartik Aaryan once talked to Bollywood Hungama about his daily diet during an interview.

The actor revealed that he follows a diet plan that consists of 7-8 small meals during the whole day. His meals are specially designed to offer more proteins and fewer carbs. He further revealed that he sleeps for 8 hours to function the entire day. He also mentioned that sleep and water are the two main components of a healthy lifestyle. Revealing his favourite fruit and vegetable, Kartik Aaryan said that he loves mangoes and when it comes to vegetables, he prefers eating lady’s finger. He added he loves cooked vegetables but due to his diet, he mostly consumes vegetables in a salad or boiled form. The actor joked about eating butter naan on his cheat day but otherwise, he prefers eating jowar or nachni roti. Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has a sweet tooth and he can’t control it when it comes to desserts. He mentioned that if he ends up eating sweets then he works out extra in the gym. He loves rasmalai and chocolate and can’t control his craving when it comes to these two.

Apart from that, Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and is often seen giving fans a sneak peek into his workout time. He goes on to share several pictures and videos of himself while working out. Earlier, the actor shared a video of him playing football during rain.

The actor also shared a transformation photo of himself that he underwent for his upcoming film Freddy.

The actor is seen in his lean figure element in the left-hand picture. Kartik can be seen taking a mirror selfie as he flaunts his well-toned body. The image on the right is a still from the teaser in which he appears in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor is very disciplined and works out very hard to achieve his desired physique.

