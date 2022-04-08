Revealed: This Slumdog Millionaire Actor Plays Masked Villain in Vijay’s Beast

Actor Ankur Vikal, is playing the role of the masked terrorist in the upcoming Tamil film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay. Since the release of the trailer of the movie, on April 4, there were many speculations about the masked villain in the movie and even a few reports claimed that the villain in the film was Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko.

Beast is the much anticipated film of Vijay and his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. The action drama will be released in theatres on April 13. Vijay is playing the role of a spy name Veeraraghavan, who is on a mission to rescue the people held hostage by terrorists in a shopping mall. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Shine Tom Chacko will be seen in key roles. Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Beast is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will also be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Ankur Vikal, a National School of Drama alumnus, has already worked in popular Hindi films including Maqbool, Love Sania, Bang Bang, Saina and Phobia among others. He has also acted in several television shows. He also played the character of Maman in the 2008 Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire.

Beast will be Ankur’s second Tamil film. He made his debut in Tamil industry with 2013 film Mariyan. Saina, which was based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal was the latest film of Ankur. He played the role of the coach of Saina in the film.

