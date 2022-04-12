Revealed! Why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Did Not Plan Destination Wedding

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this weekend and the paparazzi seem to be leaving no stone unturned in order to extract an ounce of information regarding the star-studded wedding. Amidst all the excitement, a report by the Times of India mentions that the wedding would take place at Ranbir’s Bandra house, Vastu on April 15.

To stay away from the media glare ahead of her wedding, Alia is currently shooting in Panvel for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The 29-year-old actress has opted to stay at her bungalow on the outskirts of Mumbai. Alia owns a bungalow in Panvel called Shalia.

Many Bollywood celebrities have planned their wedding in exotic locations away from Mumbai to avoid the paparazzi. Last year, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Before that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opted to get married in Italy. So the question arises, why did Ranbir and Alia not follow the same path? According to The Times of India report, sometime in late 2020 Alia and Ranbir were planning a grand marriage overseas and at that time special wedding functions were planned at Alia’s Panvel bungalow, as well. But due to the pandemic and travel restrictions across the world, these plans did not come to fruition.

Advertisement

However, after a delay of nearly two years, the couple finally decided to tie the knot this week in an intimate affair. The low-key wedding will be attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

Last month, the couple wrapped up the shooting for their first film together, Brahmastra Part 1. The couple completed the shooting in Varanasi as Alia’s Instagram post showed. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the theatres on September 9.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.