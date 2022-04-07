RGV Birthday: The Filmmaker Used To Wait Outside Sridevi’s House For Hours

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who celebrates his 60th birthday today, is a huge fan of Sridevi. On several occasions the director has revealed his respect and love for Sridevi.

In an earlier interview, RGV disclosed that he became a big fan of the actress after watching the film Padaharella Vayasu. He used to watch all her films and wanted to work with Sridevi once in his lifetime. The dream was fulfilled with the film Kshana Kshanam, which released in 1991. Venkatesh, Rami Reddy and Paresh Rawal played pivotal roles in the movie. As per the director, Kshana Kshanam was his love letter to the veteran actress.

Varma recalled that after the success of his directorial debut Shiva, he visited Sridevi’s house with one of his friends from the film industry. He said that the meeting was very fascinating for a person who used to stand outside Sridevi’s house just to get a glimpse of her.

Advertisement

RGV recounted that due to a power failure the meeting took place in a candlelight setting. According to the director, the image of Sridevi from this meeting was imprinted on his mind like an exquisite painting.

RGV also revealed many secrets about Sridevi’s personal life. He claimed that Sridevi was being controlled by her overprotective and arrogant mother. He disclosed that, after the demise of her father, Sridevi was very depressed.

He, like several other ardent fans of the actress, had been inconsolable after hearing news of her sudden death.

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma is now busy in promotion of his upcoming film Dangerous, which is slated to be released on April 8. The cast includes Naina Ganguly, Rajpal Yadav, Mithun Purandare, Apsara Rani and Gordhan. The lesbian crime drama revolves around two women who face some bad experiences with men and eventually fall in love with one another.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.