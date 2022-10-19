RGV Praises Rishab Shetty’s Kantara; Urvashi Rautela Issues Clarification on Viral ‘I Love You’ Video

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since it arrived in cinemas on September 30. The Kannada film, which stars and has been directed by Rishab Shetty, has earned over Rs 100 crore globally. While actors like Dhanush, Prabhas and Kiccha Sudeep couldn’t stop praising the film, a new name has been added to the list of film’s fans- filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. RGV took to his Twitter to appreciate the movie.

The trailer of Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has been released. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media handles and dropped the trailer, raising excitement among all for this comedy adventure. “Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D," he wrote. The trailer presents the life of a boy (played by Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a Bhediya aka a wolf.

South Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran recently welcomed two adorable twins on June 21 this year. Chinmayi, who has delivered hits like Mast Magan, Tere Bina, and Enthaaraa Enthaaraa to list a few, was quite vocal about her pregnancy, quashing rumours that the couple welcomed their two munchkins - Shravas and Dripath through surrogacy.

Businesswoman, model, and socialite Paris Hilton landed in Mumbai today as she will be launching her new fragrance, Ruby Rush. She will be joined by Pierre Ravan, who is touted to be one of the first spiritual house DJs in the world. Following the launch, Hilton will be a part of a fan meet and greet session at Phoenix Palladium in the city on October 20.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela Rautela often gets trolled for her posts as netizens somehow manage to relate them to cricketer Rishabh Pant. A few days ago, Urvashi shared a video wherein she can be seen saying ‘I love you’ and this time too fans were quick to link that video to Rishabh Pant. Now, Urvashi has issued a clarification over the video.

