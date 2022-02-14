Rhea Chakraborty And Anusha Dandekar Struggle To Wade Through Paparazzi, Their Aussie Friends React

On Sunday night, Rhea Chakraborty and Anusha Dandekar were seen out and about with a few of their international friends in Mumbai. The actresses and their friends were seen seated in a car while a sea of paparazzi surrounded them. While Anusha found herself stuck in the crown, Rhea tried to signal the paparazzi to step aside and give way for the car to leave. However, it didn’t work out in her favour.

The group appeared to have been stuck in the crowd for a while before the paparazzi gave in and allowed them to move. As they waited for the cameramen to move, one of their friends seated in the backseat was seen taking a picture of the paparazzi gathered in front of the car. One of them was also seen looking away from the cameras as well.

It seems that the friends are in town to attend Shibani Dandekar’s wedding with Farhan Akhtar. Earlier in the day, VJ Anusha had shared a video in which she was seen informing her fans that her friends from Australia have flown down to Mumbai. While Anusha was seated in the front seat of the car, the bride-to-be and their friends were chatting away in the backseat.

Shibani and Farhan are going to tie the knot on February 21. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of their wedding to the Bombay Times. He said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

Farhan and Shibani have been dating since 2018.

