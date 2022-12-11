Rhea Chakraborty Arrives at Party With Bunty Sajdeh's Sister Seema Sajdeh Amid Dating Buzz

It seems Seema Sajdeh is happy with her brother Bunty Sajdeh and Rhea Chakraborty’s new relationship. On Saturday, Seema was spotted arriving at filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday bash in Mumbai with Rhea, who is reportedly dating Bunty for a few months now. The duo was joined by Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea dazzled in a black dress with her hair styled in waves. Seema, who was recently seen on Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, donned a white dress. Both Rhea and Seema were all smile as paparazzi captured them.

Advertisement

Last week, news broke out claiming that Rhea Chakraborty was dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty is the MD and CEO of Cornerstone Sport. The agency handles some of the biggest names in the sports world, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. He is also a part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency. He was previously rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.

A source revealed Hindustan Times that Bunty and Rhea are together but wish to keep their relationship private. “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty," the source claimed.

The report also added that Rhea was among Bunty’s clients in the past and he was also called in for questioning when Rhea was interrogated regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea and Bunty are yet to address the claims. The news of her dating comes two and a half years after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Rhea was dating Sushant at the time of his death.

Read all the Latest Movies News here