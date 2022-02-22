Rhea Chakraborty Arrives in Stunning Black Dress at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding Party; Watch

After keeping a low-profile post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty has slowly started to come out of her cocoon. Recently, Rhea was spotted at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. With her ethnic choices for the wedding festivities, Rhea once again proved that she is one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. On Monday, February 21, Rhea was snapped outside Zoya Akhtar’s house as she arrived to attend newlyweds Farhan-Shibani’s post-wedding party.

Rhea looked stunning in a black dress. She completed her outfit with black heels and a bag from Yves Saint Laurent. The cost of the bag is reportedly worth over USD 2,000 (around Rs 1,49,858). The actor was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani's court marriage also took place, earlier in the day. Several B-town celebs, including Rhea were a part of it. Director-producer Farah Khan also shared a picture with the actor on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Rhea wore a printed floral saree paired with a blue colour blouse.

The actor has gone through a rough time post actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in 2020. She made headlines for all controversial reasons and was even locked behind the bars for a month. Rhea was dating Sushant back then, and was accused of money laundering and abetting the suicide of the actor. As the case proceeded, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in a drug connection case by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). The actor was later released on bail, after a month.

Meanwhile, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jaffry's thriller Chehre, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza.

