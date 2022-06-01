Rhea Chakraborty Gets Permission From NDPS Court To Travel To Abu Dhabi and Attend IIFA Awards

In a big relief for Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, she has been granted permission by a Special Court to travel to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards which are to be held from June 2 to June 5. Granting permission to the actress, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act directed the investigating officer to give back her passport to her.

The court order comes after Rhea Chakraborty filed an application seeking travel permission for eight days i.e from June 2 to June 8. The actress informed the court that she has been invited to walk on the green carpet of IIFA and to give away an award. She also mentioned that she has been asked to host interaction during IIFA Awards main ceremony on June 4.

“That due to the present criminal prosecution and surrounding circumstances, the Applicant has already suffered significant setbacks to her acting career and incurred significant financial losses. Hence, opportunities such as these are extremely important for the applicant’s future prospects in the Film Industry and greatly impact her ability to earn her own livelihood. It would not be out of place to mention that the applicant’s aged parents are also financially dependent on her," Rhea Chakraborty’s plea read.

However, Rhea has also been asked to report to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi once she reaches there submit a cash deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was accused of abetment to suicide and was interrogated several times by CBI, ED and NCB. She was also jailed for around a month but was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre. Released in 2021, Chehre was a mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jeffery and produced by Anand Pandit with Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

