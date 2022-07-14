Rhea Chakraborty Greets Paparazzi With Big Smile As She Spotted Outside Her Gym; See Pics

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been hitting the headlines for her connection in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On Wednesday, Rhea was charged for buying drugs for her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, months after she received bail and was out in the narcotics case involving the late actor. However, this hasn’t stopped the actress from investing her time into her day to day routine.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.