Rhea Chakraborty Helps Injured Brother Showik As He Struggles to Walk With Crutches; See Viral Pics

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was clicked stepping out of a clinic in Mumbai on Friday afternoon with brother Showik Chakraborty, who was seen walking with crutches as his one leg appeared to be badly injured.

Rhea and Showik were seen exiting the clinic with the latter’s leg in a cast and him taking the help of a walker to move around. In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rhea was seen helping her younger brother get inside their car.

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty posted a throwback video with Sushant Singh Rajput as she marked the late Bollywood star’s 36th birth anniversary. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Rhea, who was accused of abetting the late actor’s suicide and misappropriating his wealth by Sushant’s family, took to Instagram and shared a short video of her and Sushant striking quirky poses for the camera with Pink Floyd’s 1975 anthem “Wish You Were Here", playing in the background.

“Miss you so much," the 29-year-old actor captioned the post with a heart emoji.

In 2020, Rhea, known for films like “Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and “Jalebi", had spent 28 days in jail here in the drugs case related to Sushant’s death. Rhea, who was subjected to an intense media trial, is currently out on bail.

On the work front, Chakraborty was last seen in director Rumy Jafry’s last year’s mystery-thriller “Chehre" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

