Rhea Chakraborty is Like a Ray of Sunshine in Her Latest Photoshoot in Co-Ord Set; See Pics

The pandemic has been tough on Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty. It was in 2020 that she lost her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After the late actor’s parents filed an FIR against her, she is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). But even amidst this, Rhea has managed to keep a positive outlook, and slowly but steadily get back to work. In her latest photoshoot that she shared on social media, the actress is spreading some warmth by posing in sunlight.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing her charm in colorful attire wearing a multicolour three piece co-ord set. While the shade of the photos captured a glimpse of morning sunshine, it also enhances her beauty. The actress wrote the caption, “The sun shines in you too ☀️#rhenew." Check out the picture here:

Taking to the comments, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star, Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Well, hello." Many fans tagged her as beautiful. One person commented, “Looking so good " People also left hearts and fire emojis.

Rhea was recently seen attending the SIIMA Awards, where she donned a gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree. She had also taken to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her look for the event, and she looked breath-taking indeed.

Rhea has always seen spreading her thought of optimism and positivity while she keeps on discovering her new personality with #rhenew. Moreover, the actress is also very active on her social media while she is also eyeing her stunning comeback.

Rhea Chakraborty was seen in Rumy Jafry directed ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

