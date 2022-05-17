Rhea Chakraborty Looks Gorgeous In Lime Gress Dress and Her Caption Will Surely Leave You Motivated

Rhea Chakraborty often drops her gorgeous pictures on social media, leaving fans completely impressed. However, each time she shares breathtaking clicks on Instagram, her caption catches everyone’s attention. Once again, Rhea Chakraborty is winning hearts for her stunning clicks and motivational caption.

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty dropped a series of pictures on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen posing in a lime green mini dress. Sitting on the chair of what looks like her dressing room, Rhea can be seen posing elegantly. Needless to say, the actress looks absolutely stunning.

“Behind every great woman is another great woman whispering ‘you’ve got this baby girl'" the caption of Rhea’s post reads.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love on the actress and flood the comment section with red heart or fire emojis. “You look stunning ❤️❤️ So happy for you Rhea. Stay strong," one of the fans wrote. ‘Hottie’, ‘Sexy’, ‘and ‘prettiest’ are some of the other adjectives fans used to describe Rhea’s pictures.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was accused of abetment to suicide and was interrogated several times by CBI, ED and NCB. She was also jailed for around a month but was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre. Released in 2021, Chehre was a mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jeffery and produced by Anand Pandit with Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

