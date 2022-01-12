Rhea Chakraborty Says 'Happy Days' are Back as She Celebrates VJ Anusha's Birthday, Eats Vada Pav

VJ Anusha Dandekar recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Anusha posted a video of her on Instagram where she can be seen cutting her birthday cake alongside Farhan Akhtar and sister Shibani Dandekar. Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to Anusha and Shibani, also took to Instagram to wish Anusha on her birthday. Firstly, she shared a photo of herself with three Dandekar sisters on Instagram Stories, captioning it ‘Sisters for Life’.

Later, sharing a giggling photo of the two under the sparkling sun, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my brown skin beauty VJ Anusha queen. You are my sunshine tinker. This is going to be your best year yet, I know it! Love you.”

Advertisement

Now, Rhea revealed that she celebrated Anusha’s birthday with the Dandekar sisters over the weekend. The 29-year-old posted a set of three pictures on Instagram, showing herself eating vada pav and enjoying sunshine with her “girl gang”. “Happy days are here again,” she captioned her post.

Shibani reacted to her post in the comment by expressing her love for Rhea. Anusha, on the other hand, called Rhea her “rabbit”.

Rhea is very close to the Dandekar sisters and has been spotted hanging out with them on various occasions. She also celebrated Christmas with Anusha, Shibani and other friends at Anusha’s residence. Anusha shared the pictures of their get together writing a note about Christmas.

Advertisement

On Shibani’s birthday too, Rhea wrote a heartfelt note sharing their selfie picture. She wrote, ‘The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be. Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that - One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for.”

Advertisement

The last two years have been tough for Rhea. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in September 2020. After spending a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Rhea was released on bail. During this time, the Dandekar sisters supported Rhea on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.