Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Post After Shocking Sushant Singh Rajput 'Murder' Claims

Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post about survival after shocking new claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death made headlines. Earlier this week, an employee of the Cooper Hospital who allegedly participated in the autopsy process of the late actor claimed that the marks on Sushant’s body appeared to him as though the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered.

While the investigation of his death continues, Rhea Chakraborty — who has been accused of abetment of suicide — took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post. The original post read, “You have walked through fire, survived floods and triumphed over demons, remember this the next time you doubt your own power." She shared the post and a ‘good morning’ wish for her followers.

Rhea and Sushant dated for a while before his sudden death in June 2020. Sushant’s family accused Rhea of abetment of his suicide and money laundering. She was also accused of procuring contraband for SSR. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The new turn in his death case came after Cooper Hospital employee, identified as Roopkumar Shah, speaking with TV9 via Timesnownews.com, said, “When we went to perform a post mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order."

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, reacting to the recent developments, urged the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to look into the murder claim “diligently". She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which read, “Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

