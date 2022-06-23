Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty Charged by NCB in Drugs Case Linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others before a special court in connection with a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reported PTI. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court, the report added.

The prosecution has proposed the court charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for the late Bollywood actor. Sushant committed suicide on June 14, at his Mumbai house. Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn’t be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications.

As per the news agency, the court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided, he said. All the accused, including Rhea and Showvik, were present before the court on Wednesday.

Special judge V G Raghuwanshi, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, posted the matter for hearing on July 12.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are out on bail. After Sushant’s death, Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide and was interrogated several times by CBI, ED and NCB. She was also jailed for around a month in 2020 but was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The CBI is probing the case pertaining to his death.

