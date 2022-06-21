Rhea Chakraborty Talks About 'Strength and Resilience' In Latest Post; Read On

Rhea Chakraborty often drops stunning pictures on social media with meaningful and catchy captions. On Tuesday too, the actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting by the poolside. She looked super cool in a blue denim jumpsuit. Rhea kept her tresses left loose, making the entire look captivating. However, what caught everyone’s attention once again is the caption in which the actress talked about ‘strength and resilience’.

“Of all the little girls and big dreams, Of faith that makes Human beings Of strength and resilience that colours me, Nothing breaks yet everything shatters, In the end nothing matters," the actress wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section of Rhea’s post and showered love on the actress. “The unbeatable beauty queen of Bollywood," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Hope your dreams come true" along with a red heart emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was accused of abetment to suicide and was interrogated several times by CBI, ED and NCB. She was also jailed for around a month but was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Just a few days ago, Rhea shared a number of unseen pictures with her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant on his second death anniversary and talked about how she ‘misses him every day’.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre. The film was released in 2021 and was a mystery thriller. It was directed by Rumy Jeffery and produced by Anand Pandit with Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Apart from Rhea, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

