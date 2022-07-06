Rhea Chakraborty to Make Her Tollywood Debut With This Bengali Producer?

Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre, with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is all set to make her Bengali debut if the recent reports are to be believed. On the actress’ birthday, Bengali producer Rana Sarkar tweeted to wish her and asked her to come to Kolkata and join them. According to ETimes, Sarkar said in an interview that they have already reached out to her manager with a script. The story is reportedly on the topic of betrayal.

The publication also reported that the producer feels the actor’s career is getting hampered because of criticism and feels that she is not getting good offers in Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was accused of abetment to suicide and was interrogated several times by CBI, ED and NCB. She was also jailed for around a month but was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Just a few days ago, Rhea shared a number of unseen pictures with her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant on his second death anniversary and talked about how she ‘misses him every day’.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others before a special court in connection with a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court.

The prosecution has proposed the court charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for the late Bollywood actor. Sushant committed suicide on June 14, at his Mumbai house. Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn’t be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications.

