Rhea Chakraborty to Not Attend IIFA 2022, Wasn’t Aware of Lookout Notice Against Her

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty has found herself in several cases registered against her. She was investigated by the NCB and the ED. Her passport was also seized to prevent the actress from going abroad. On Wednesday, her lawyer had appealed that she be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022. However, on Thursday, the actress filed an application saying she does not want to travel anymore, since she has a lookout notice against her that she was not aware of.

According to a report in India Today, Rhea’s lawyer had appealed to a Mumbai session court on Wednesday to return the actress’ passport so that she could attend the IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. The court had also allowed her to travel from 2nd to 5th June to attend the event. However, on Thursday, 2nd June, the actress stated that she will not be availing the offer, since an agency has filed a lookout notice against her, which she was not aware of.

The actress had asked for permission to travel from 2nd to 8th June before this, and was granted the passport but only till 5th June, since she has a hearing on the 7th of June. She has mentioned how events like this are important to her career, and had told the court how she has already faced so many setbacks professionally because of the cases registered against her.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020 after they found some chats with alleged drug peddlers on her WhatsApp. She was granted bail, but still has restrictions on her travel, which is why she needs to seek permission to travel abroad. Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput when he was found dead in his room.

