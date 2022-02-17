Rhea Chakraborty to Perform at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Sangeet? Actor Reaches Groom's House Ahead of Wedding

The day is nearing for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding and the pictures of the decorations of the Akhtar house has already gone viral on social media. On Thursday afternoon, Rhea Chakraborty was clicked at Farhan’s Bandstand home in ethnic wear and reports suggest that the Bollywood actress is all set to perform at her friend Shibani’s sangeet ceremony. A report in Pinkvilla also stated that the couple’s Mehendi ceremony is supposed to happen today, February 17. Rhe, who is close to Shibani and her sister Anusha was seen wearing a yellow lehanga with pink embroidery.

Pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi also give a glimpse of the decorations at the Akhtar house ahead of Shibani and Farhan’s wedding.



Meanwhile, a report in Hindustan Times stated that Farhan and Shibani will have an intimate traditional ceremony on Saturday at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. The report cites a source who claims that only family members will be a part of this traditional wedding. “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding," the source claims. Moreover, the family members are likely to leave for Khandala on the evening of February 18.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.

