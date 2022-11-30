Rhea Chakraborty Trolled For Addressing Dogs In English

Rhea Chakraborty faced severe backlash, in 2020, after the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had come under strong scrutiny after Sushant’s death and had also gotten embroiled in the adjoining drug controversy related to the case. Ever since then, Rhea has mostly stayed away from the public eye, with just a few public appearances. Now, she is news again for collaborating with the pet food brand Drools for an animal welfare initiative.

The company recently donated three months’ worth of food to the World For All Animal Care Canine Center in Andheri East as part of their project with Rhea Chakraborty. The actress was the face of the initiative, and she had a great time with the dogs. A video of her interaction with the dogs recently went viral on social media. Although it is an adorable clip, a lot of users trolled Rhea for addressing the dogs in English.

On Tuesday, November 29, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Rhea conversing with a few dogs in the English language. Upon watching the clip, some miffed poked fun at her for addressing the dogs in English instead of Hindi. In the video, Rhea is heard telling a dog, “You have eaten enough. No more or you will become fat."

While a section of people did appreciate her for being a part of the initiative, many users took jibes at her for her choice of language in the comments section of the post. One criticised her by saying that she is conversing with a dog in English in a country where more than half of the people do not speak the language. Another wrote, “This is an Indian dog, not an English breed. Please talk in Hindi."

