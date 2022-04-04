Rhea Chakraborty Turns Showstopper in Stunning Black Outfit for Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis

Rhea Chakraborty has been slowly and steadily claiming her space back in showbiz. The actress recently turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis ina stunning black outfit. Rhea looked charismatic in a black co-ord set - an off-shoulder top and skirt designed by Vikram Phadnis.

A beautiful sequence work on Rhea’s dress gave the perfect bohemian vibe. The fashion designer is always known for showcasing the richness of Indian couture in his collection and Rhea added to the charm of the outfit with her personality.

Rhea was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster ride for the actress, post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), who breathed his last on June 14, 2020. But now it looks like things are getting back on track for Rhea. The actress has started to make appearances at events and often updates her social media handle, too, with stunning pictures of herself. A week ago, Rhea shared a gorgeous snap of herself along with a cryptic note.

In the picture, Rhea sported a high thigh-slit summery dress, with a plunging neckline. She can be seen looking away from the camera for a candid shot in the post. Sharing the photo, Rhea wrote, “There she was, waiting for the sun to shine, and shine it did." She also added her regular hashtag “Rhenew."

She was recently seen at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ceremonies. Dropping a couple of pictures with the newlyweds, Rhea talked about how “love is contagious."

