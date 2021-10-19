Rhea Chakraborty Twins With Brother Showik in New Post About 'Resilience'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is currently in her healing phase after facing a difficult year. Rhea has been chronicling her journey towards wellness on social media posts regularly since the past few months. Recently the actress shared a selfie on Instagram, where her brother Showik also made a rare appearance. The siblings could be seen twinning in white. The picture has received a lot of likes and comments from her fans on Instagram.

In the selfie, Rhea can be seen sitting at a table and clicking the picture while Showik can be seen winking in the background. She captioned the picture, “#resiliance" with an emoji.

The post attracted a lot of love from Rhea’s friends. Actress Shibani Dandekar commented. “my gorgeous two" with a heart emoji. While VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Babies" with heart emojis. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also commented heart emojis in the picture.

Rhea and Showik were among the arrested in the drug case by Narcotics Control Bureau while investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They are both out on bail. Rhea was also named in the abetment to suicide case filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh. The death case of the actor is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Intelligence.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry’s Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor. While she has not announced her next project yet, she has been sharing glimpses of her shoot for a future project.

