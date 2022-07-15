Rhea Chakraborty Writes Positive Note After NCB Pressed Charges: ‘You Are Enough, You Are Complete’

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a note of positivity just days after she was charged by the NCB against her. Just two days back, she was charged for receiving ‘ganja’ and giving it to her then boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram story to share a poe on positivity that she has herself penned.

Rhea Chakraborty, in the poem, wrote, “Rise above the noise,/ Rise above the ego,/ Rise so far above that they can only point fingers at you./ Because you are where they could never be. / You are at peace. You fly with love./ You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. / Let them wonder…. You are enough./ You are complete. /You are lovely the way you are… Don’t let them tell you otherwise./ -RC." See the post here:

The actress has also been radiating positivity when she was spotted in Mumbai just a day back, for her workout. She seems to now be unfazed by everything negative coming her way. Yesterday, Sushant’s sister Priyanka also slammed the actress and claimed that she ‘ruined’ her brother’s life. Talking to India News, she had said, “From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened." When asked if she was suspecting that someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she replied, “Ji, of course."

Recently, Bengali film producer Rana Sarkar sided with Rhea and said that he feels her career is being jeopardized. Speaking to OTT Play, Rana had said, “I think Rhea’s career is being jeopardised for no fault of her. She went through a lot of trouble and she is also not getting roles in Mumbai. She has been haunted for being someone’s girlfriend and for being Bengali. I genuinely think she deserves better. We have a ready script and she fits perfectly well with one of the lead characters. It is a story of betrayal. Rhea speaks good Bengali and that will help. I have seen her performances."

Rhea was last seen in the film Chhehre.

