Rhea Chakroborty’s Latest Workout Video is Your Mid-week Motivation to Hit the Gym

Rhea Chakroborty has been taking fitness quite seriously lately. Although she does not post workout videos on her social media handle very often, when she does, it is usually awe-inspiring. The actor has posted videos of her yoga and kickboxing sessions in the past.

And now, in the latest video, we see her indulge in a heavyweight training session. Although leg day is dreaded and often skipped by beginners and professionals alike, it seems that Rhea is not one of them as she has shared a detailed workout video of her leg day at the gym, one that would motivate her fans to hit the gym right away.

At the beginning of the video, she performs weighted squats with a barbell with considerable heavyweights on her back. Squats are the principal leg exercises that target both the glutes and the hamstrings with some focus on the quadriceps as well. She next performs leg presses, followed by hip extensions and ends the workout with some well-performed lunges in great form.

She performs the exercises while the rap song Stronger by Kanye West plays in the background and she even captioned the video ‘Stronger’. She also added #Rhenew along with the post, a nice play of words with her name. It is worth a mention that in most of her earlier videos, she would use the hashtag Rheality in her posts.

In this post, she has even tagged her fitness trainer Rakesh Udiyar and said, “Let’s go bro". The video has gone instantly viral with almost 30,000 likes in just 18 hours. Actor Ashish Chowdhry has also commented with an emoji face on the video.

Earlier, Rhea had shared a motivational video with an array of her photos and some motivational music in the background along with the caption, “Find yourself faith and let go of all that fear".

