Rhea Kapoor Backs Sister Sonam Kapoor Over 'Borrowed Clothes' Comment: 'No One Is Perfect'

Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan with her cousin Arjun Kapoor. However, the actress’ appearance on the show has only landed her in controversy. After Sonam revealed that she borrows clothes from several brands, some netizens criticised her for the same on social media. Now, Sonam’s sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor has come out in her defense.

Rhea took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which jewellery artist Eina Ahluwalia was seen talking about branding through celebrities. Responding to it, Rhea wrote, “Thank You, Eina Ahluwalia. We really do try our best because we love fashion and design! No one is perfect and things may not turn out ideally for everyone but the intent is there"!

Advertisement

For the unversed, when Sonam Joined the Koffee With Karan 7, she revealed that 90 percent of her clothes are borrowed. It all started after the host of the show Karan Johar asked Sonam about her opinion on the red carpet looks these days. To this, the actress said, “The reason Rhea (Kapoor) and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed." She further added, “They lend you clothes, we’re not buying. Pagal thodi hain ke itne saare paise spend karein (We are not crazy that we will spend so much money)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently gave birth to a baby boy. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand," the statement read.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here