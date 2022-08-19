Rhea Kapoor Questions Films Being Called ‘Women Centric’: ‘Someone Announce a Man-Centric One Soon?’

Rhea Kapoor has expressed disappointment with the frequent use of the term ‘women-centric movies’ in recent times. On Friday, the filmmaker took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long note in which she asked if a ‘man-centric movie’ is a term too. She further added that her films happen to have women in them because she really finds them ‘braver and fun’.

“What the fuck is a ‘woman-centric’ film? Can someone tell me? Can someone announce a ‘man-centric’ one soon? or it that just a given? I am not interested in making ‘woman-centric’ films. My films just happen to have women in them. I think they are braver and more fun. Also, heroes are just too sensitive and emotional. Too much chik-chik na?" she wrote.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the reports of Rhea Kapoor’s next ‘women-centric’ movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan have been making headlines. Earlier today, Kareena confirmed the movie without announcing its title. “Rhea will make the announcement soon. The film is not about stars; instead, it’s about [strong] women coming together," she said as cited by Pinkvilla.

Prior to this, another report by India Today claimed that Rhea is planning to get Tabu onboard as well for the same movie. “Rhea has already locked Kareena Kapoor Khan for her next project. She is in talks with Tabu to star in the film as well. However, Tabu is yet to sign the film on dotted lines. The actress has loved the script and has shown her interest and is most likely to give her confirmation soon," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Throwing light on the plot of the film, the source added, “The film will focus on the individual journey of two women who find support in one another. It is a film with two female central characters with a unique twist to it."

