Rhea Kapoor Shares Fun Fact About 'Insanely Talented' Tabu, Says She Has Got 'Mad Sense of Humour'

Rhea Kapoor recently announced her upcoming project, The Crew, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Just days after the announcement, the producer took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of one of the film's leading ladies, Tabu. Rhea dropped her picture from a magazine photoshoot and revealed a fun fact about Tabu. She wrote, “Iconic. Fun fact about tabu, not only is she insanely talented and beautiful she's also got a mad sense of humour. Unreal. Can't handle it".

In the pictures, Tabu looked absolutely ethereal in a black ensemble with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup. In the first black-and-white picture, Tabu was seen gazing at the camera while posing. The second picture shows her giving a candid pose as she sits on what looks like a vintage chair. Take a look at the post below.

The producer also shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan on her social media handle. Along with it, she wrote, “My siren. Another one! I can’t believe it’s our second together. No one like her, nor will there ever be”. The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor's second collaboration. Their first collaboration together was Veere Di Wedding which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Take a look at the post.

Rhea Kapoor previously released a behind-the-scenes video in which all of the actors, including Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, were seen getting ready and discussing how much fun they were having on the shoot. In the video, the trio was seen getting dressed up for their photoshoot, while Rhea joked that she was already stressed. Kareena was heard saying that “Rhea will go bald" by the end of the film's production. Along with the fun BTS video, Rhea captioned the post, “Hi I'm the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen”.

She also posted a picture of Kriti along with her feeling about collaborating with the Heropanti star. She wrote, “Supermodel/godess/headgirl @kritisanon Found someone who is as excited about her dinner plate as her characters best combination ."

The Crew, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan is also being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is said to be based on the struggles and tribulations of the airline industry. The cast announced the film a few days ago via similar posts on their respective social media handles.

