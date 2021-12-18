Rhea Kapoor Shares Scintillating Christmas Photos From Her House Party, Says 'We All Tested'

It's party time at Rhea Kapoor's household. And, she has shared a series of snaps and videos from an intimate dinner night that she hosted along with her husband Karan Boolani at their Mumbai home. Rhea has also wished "Happy Holidays" to everyone.

The series of photos also featured Rhea's close friends, including Pooja Dhingra, who is a pastry chef, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Mishra. Interior designer Ravi Vazirani could also be spotted in one of the photos. Rhea could be seen smiling and posing for the camera in the first photo. The next slide featured an elegant dining table embellished with candles illuminating the cozy place.

The place was decorated in a Christmas theme and looked scenic. We could spot a glittering Christmas tree with interior designer Ravi Vazirani sitting beside it.

Masaba was clicked in a heart-warming moment with her boyfriend Satyadeep. She sat on his lap to pose for the camera.

Along with the snaps, Rhea wrote “Happy holidays. December, I can't keep up. We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe because we all tested…”

Known for co-producing films like Aisha, Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat, Rhea also does styling mostly for her sister, actress Sonam Kapoor. She has even launched an ice cream brand of her own.

