Rhea Kapoor Sneaks Sonam Kapoor Into Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's Wedding But There's A Catch

New mom Sonam Kapoor was MIA at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding for understandable reasons. It had been just a week since she and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy. However, Sonam managed to be a part of the wedding ceremony courtesy of her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Kapoor shared a video capturing the numerous memorable moments from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding. The video revealed that she turned baraati at the wedding and Varun was seen dancing with the groom before the ceremony. The video also gave a glimpse at the bride’s outfit, the exchange of vows, and more. Amid all this, the video also had a sweet moment in which Rhea was seen on a video call with Sonam, helping her be a part of the wedding.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “He did it. @kunalrawaldstress made the best decision of his life and married @arpita__mehta Turning the page to the next chapter in your life is always that much sweeter when surrounded by ❤️ Congratulations both of you! #amkrforever."

Advertisement

The wedding ceremony which was hosted at the Taj Palace, was attended by close friends and family who showered the couple with their love and blessings. Joining the couple on their big day were Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Rana Daggupati, Boney Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor etc.

Meanwhile, Rhea had also shared the first glimpse at Sonam’s son last week. She revealed that she couldn’t hold back her tears upon seeing the baby boy. “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal," she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here