Rhea Kapoor Snuggles With Karan Boolani In Unseen Engagement Pics As They Mark 1st Wedding Anniversary

It has been a year since Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in a beautiful home wedding in Mumbai. The couple exchanged their vows in a gorgeous indoor wedding at Anil Kapoor’s residence and left the internet gushing. On Sunday, Rhea took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the couple’s engagement night and wished her husband on their first anniversary.

In the pictures, Rhea and Karan were seen snuggling while she was seen flaunting her engagement ring. Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Years eves down, 113 more to go."

Meanwhile, Karan shared a picture from their initial days of dating and a recent picture along with a sweet note to her. “13 years later… Still on a movie set. Still checking you out. Happy first anniversary to the love of my life," he wrote.

The couple’s post received much love from their family and friends. “Happy anniversary guys," Sanjay Kapoor wrote. Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Fans also showered the couple with love. “Happy Anniversary both of you," a fan wished. “Very happy 1st anniversary to both of you," another added. “This is eternal love….. Happy anniversary to my favorites…. Wish you a lifetime of happening," a third added.

Rhea and Karan dated for over a decade now. They met on the sets of Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead. After 10 years, they decided to get married in the presence of their closest family and friends. Several family members such as Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor attended the small ceremony.

