Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri Turn Up in Quirky Looks for Latest Photoshoot

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and her partner Ali Fazal blessed our Instagram feed with some major fashion moments on Tuesday evening. The 34-year-old actress posted some pictures from her photoshoot with Ali and fellow actresses Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri. The pictures saw each of the actors channeling a different, quirky look.

Richa was seen dressed in a glamorous silver embellished strapless top which she paired with a silver draped skirt. Adding a zing of drama to her look, Richa also wore a silver headgear. Richa’s partner Fazal also brought in his own quirk with glitter make-up on his face and an embellished metal chain arm accessory over his black jacket. Fazal also wore earrings to complete his look for the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Amyra was seen embracing her masculine side with a fake moustache and copper pant suit, which she wore over a white shirt and a black vest. The 28-year-old actress pulled back her hair and wore it as a pony tail. Amrita, on the other hand, wore an animal print strap dress with a copper-blonde wig.

The four actors were seen together in the photoshoot while in some other pictures, Richa and Fazal were seen setting some fashionable couple goals. The photoshoot is for an upcoming magazine which will soon be launching its first issue. Amrita revealed the theme of their ultra glamorous photoshoot in her Instagram caption which read, “He/She/They* *Blurring boundaries with this bunch @thedirtymagazine theme party: “Drag if you dare, Glam if dont.”

Netizens and fellow celebrities are indeed impressed by this latest photoshoot which also gives cosplay vibes just ahead of Halloween. Commenting on Richa’s Instagram post, dancer and model Lauren Gottleib commented, “Love this so much.” Actress Dia Mirza also complimented the recent Instagram post shared by Richa and wrote, “You guys.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to tie the knot soon. Their wedding got delayed because of the pandemic, and the couple is yet to reveal a date.

