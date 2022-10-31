Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share Unseen Pics With Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal From Reception

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their wedding reception earlier this month. The couple tied the know nearly 2.5 years ago but the celebrations were delayed to the pandemic. Offering a glimpse into the star-studded affair, Ali posted a video of his wedding reception on Instagram. Ali and Richa were joined by their friends, family and colleagues in celebrating their togetherness. Far different from the paparazzi snaps that went viral on the internet, the footage shared by Ali shared their adorable moments inside the celebrations.

The couple’s reception was held at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai. From Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad to Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Manoj Bajpayee, and many others, were seen gracing the reception. The montage opened with a shot of Richa and Saba sharing a heartfelt hug while Ali and Hrithik look on. Next, Ali and Hrithik shared a hug too and the video of moves to the actor greeting a gleeful Tabu.

In another photo, Ali could be seen playfully grabbing Pulkit Samrat and planting a kiss on his cheek. The reel also showed Ali having a conversation with Dia Mirza.

Ali used the song Khalbali, by acclaimed musician A.R Rahman, as the background of the wedding montage. In the caption, revealed that he had hit the limit of tagging people on Instagram. “Ok, I couldn't tag more peeps. This thing has limits. And for a bit there it felt good, something on the www had limits.”

Ali thanked all his friends and family who could attend the reception and the ones who couldn’t make it. “Kuchh aa na sakey, kuchh ko hum bulaa na sakey, humaari mohabbat aap sabke saath ek lamba safar naap rahi hai, toh khair manaayein, thhoda muskuraayein, baatein baaqi hain, kuchh aaj nahi toh kal,” he added.

Other celebs in attendance at Ali and Richa's wedding reception were Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Karishma Tanna, Kubbra Sait, Varun Sharma, and Divya Dutta.

