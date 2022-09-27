Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Skip Conventional Venue for Reception, Party to Be Held in This Place

It’s only days from now that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be a married duo. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off. Keeping up with their personalities and desire to do something different, the couple has ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception-like experience.

The duo will throw a wedding bash/reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and is now also an event space. The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals etc. And now Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue. The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples’ briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off-screen personality.

Take a look at the place:

Meanwhile, there is buzz that those invited to the Mumbai reception include Ali Fazal’s co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

Ali’s co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler who Ali Co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of the spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.

Moreover, unlike most celeb weddings, Richa and Ali are skipping the no-phone policy. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real-time."

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi, on September 30th, and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.

