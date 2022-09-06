Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to Get Married in a South Mumbai Hotel with Celebrations Spread Over 5 Days?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now officially drawing closer with the actor couple set to tie to knot at the end of this month in a grand reception planned in Delhi and Mumbai and intimate wedding ceremonies with close friends and family. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

After much delays owing to pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times over owing to the ever evolving situation of covid-19 and the duo were busy with commitments of shoots of projects they have been tied to.

It was reported earlier that Ali and Richa will be holding five functions for their wedding, including a sangeet ceremony, a wedding, and three receptions. While their wedding will be an intimate affair, they will go all out with the reception. Ahead of their wedding, the couple will wrap up shooting, and will not take up more work commitments. They are expected to keep themselves free after September 25, 2022.

When enquired about her wedding plans, Richa Chadha had told News18 in an interview earlier, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year."

