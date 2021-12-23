Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to Get Married in March 2022: Report

They are known for their critically acclaimed performances in Hindi cinema and the duo might also be tying the knot pretty soon. We are talking about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who have been in a romantic relationship for several years now. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Chadha and Fazal are expected to tie the knot in March 2022.

The report cited an undisclosed source close to the couple who has mentioned that the wedding will be a two-city affair, and will take place in Mumbai and Delhi. Chadha and Fazal were expected to tie the knot in 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic deferred the wedding plans.

The Mid-Day report has mentioned that the couple is looking at various venues in the cities, and will soon be finalising the wedding locations. Both Chadha and Fazal found the March wedding suiting their schedule since they are working on different projects starting in April. Mid-Day reported that Fazal is working on a few Hollywood projects, while Chadha is also busy with her movies.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Fazal shared the trailer of his upcoming Hollywood movie Death on the Nile which boasts of an impressive ensemble including Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand among others.

Meanwhile, Chadha is starring in the latest season of Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge where she reprises her role as Zarina Malik.

Advertisement

The duo, who first met on the sets of 2012 comedy thriller Fukrey, have even started a production house together called Pushing Buttons. According to a recent report by Variety, the first project by Chadha and Fazal’s company, Girls Will Be Girls, has received a grant from France’s Aide aux cinémas du monde. According to the report, Girls Will Be Girls, a female-led drama, is written and to be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.