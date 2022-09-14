Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to Wrap Up Heeramandi and Mirzapur 3 by September 24 to Focus on Wedding Prep

Richa Chadha is currently in Mumbai shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Ali Fazal has been shuffling between Mumbai and Lucknow for shooting Mirzapur 3. The actors have been committed to complete shooting of their current commitments ahead of their wedding celebrations. Richa was originally meant to wrap up shooting this week, but her song shoot for Heeramandi has been delayed and will now wrap up late next week.

Richa will soon after fly down to Delhi on 27th September and Ali will join her shortly after in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations and functions which will start in Delhi first.

Advertisement

The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai after a three day pre-wedding bash near Delhi to be held in a royal heritage fort. The pre-wedding celebrations will kickstart on September 30 in Delhi and conclude in Mumbai on 7th October.

One of the places where Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the oldest and most exclusive venues in the national capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in first week of October.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. The couple will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively apart from other celebratory events.

According to ETimes, while the pre-wedding bash will start in September end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6 and the reception on October 7 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment in the franchise - Fukrey 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here